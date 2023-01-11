Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.