Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

