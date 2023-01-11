Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $274,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SWX opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.24. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

