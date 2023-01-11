Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $8,550,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after buying an additional 865,901 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN)
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
- Monster Beverage Stock Still Looks Scary Good
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.