Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $8,550,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after buying an additional 865,901 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

