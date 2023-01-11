Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

DFLI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.76.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.