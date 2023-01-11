Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
