Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 441 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,810,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 223,139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,239,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 200,730 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 163,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $481.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.29 and a 200-day moving average of $501.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

