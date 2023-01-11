Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 117.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,087,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

