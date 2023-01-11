Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.48

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and traded as low as $15.42. Capcom shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1,465 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
