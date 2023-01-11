Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 89,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,111,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COF traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. 15,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,615. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

