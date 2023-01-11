Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Hits $312.78 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $312.78 million and $4.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,421,368,663 coins and its circulating supply is 10,659,682,716 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,420,194,629 with 10,658,586,978 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02921408 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,944,912.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

