CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.03. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 151,699 shares.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

