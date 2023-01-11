Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 4.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $73,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,998,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $122.49. The company had a trading volume of 760,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

