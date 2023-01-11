CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 59.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 15,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,886. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

