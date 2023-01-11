CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of CECO stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.
About CECO Environmental
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CECO Environmental (CECO)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.