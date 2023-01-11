CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.