Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Celanese by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

