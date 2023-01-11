CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Up 9.1%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 611,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,349,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.
CEMEX Stock Up 8.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 855,862 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,357,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 108,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,129,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 249,650 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.