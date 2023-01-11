CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Up 9.1%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 611,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,349,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

CEMEX Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $460,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 855,862 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,357,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 108,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,129,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 249,650 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

