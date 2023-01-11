Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 203125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Chamberlin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.56.

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

