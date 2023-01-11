Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

QSR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. 41,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

