Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,380. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.