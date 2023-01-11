Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.69 and a 1-year high of $324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

