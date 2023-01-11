Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Amdocs makes up approximately 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. 4,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,838. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

