Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 214,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.