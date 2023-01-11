Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 214,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.
Several research firms have commented on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
