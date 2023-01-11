Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.47. 35,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,416. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $151.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

