Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes $1.28 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Visteon by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Visteon by 406.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Visteon by 7.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,361. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

