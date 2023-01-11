Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CP. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.