Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $14.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.06. 16,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,437. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $631.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

