Chelsea Counsel Co. Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.75. 2,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,400. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $228.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

