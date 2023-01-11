Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 541 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

