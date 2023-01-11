Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $309.96

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.96 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 285.50 ($3.48). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.50), with a volume of 456,928 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 420 ($5.12) to GBX 380 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Chemring Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 309.73. The firm has a market cap of £812.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00.
Chemring Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Chemring Group
In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 31,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £94,875.20 ($115,588.69).
About Chemring Group
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
