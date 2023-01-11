China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,984. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

