China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.14

Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in China and international. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
