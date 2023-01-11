Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 64,377 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 809,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,622,207 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,850,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,819,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

