Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $444.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.39. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

