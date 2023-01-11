Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $797,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 225,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,776,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

