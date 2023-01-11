Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 1.8%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.90 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60.90 ($0.74). 2,745,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,715,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.76).

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.05. The company has a market capitalization of £369.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Civitas Social Housing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

