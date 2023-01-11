Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.13. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

