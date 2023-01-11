Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $27.29

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.29, but opened at $27.99. Clear Secure shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 5,086 shares.

Clear Secure Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Levine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $174,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,286.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 123,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $3,712,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,324 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,799 over the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,721,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Clear Secure by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864,515 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 826,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Stories

