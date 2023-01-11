Clive Brown Buys 54 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown acquired 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($184.21).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Clive Brown acquired 62 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($181.29).

Shares of LON:ONT traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 278.50 ($3.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,098. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 213.50 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 577 ($7.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.69.

ONT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

