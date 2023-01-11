Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,170.00.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $40.03.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

