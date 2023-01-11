Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.79

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 19543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,588,000 after buying an additional 133,805 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $7,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

