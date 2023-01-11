Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $849.89 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $849.89 million and $9.66 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,324.65 or 0.07567587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00445753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.25 or 0.01307050 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.03 or 0.31484409 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

