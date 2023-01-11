Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as low as C$1.17. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 16,094 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.