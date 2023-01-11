Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

