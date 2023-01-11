Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $7.38. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 21,504 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

