Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 439,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 401,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 15,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,771. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

