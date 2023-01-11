Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,630 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 24,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

