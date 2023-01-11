Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 555,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,163,000. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

