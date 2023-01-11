Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,975 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 789,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,277,000 after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 494,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,582,660. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

