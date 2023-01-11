Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $272,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of UNG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 489,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,557,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

